Vigo County School Corporation remains silent on purpose of executive session in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board met for an executive session in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Last week, News 10 received notice of the out of town meeting from the superintendent's office.

We made the trip to Indianapolis to find out more.

Details remain few, but we know the public notice from the superintendent's office reads in part: "To the initiation of litigation that is pending or has been threatened."

The meeting's purpose is to also train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of members of public officials.

We can't confirm whether the board is being sued or if the board is suing someone at this time.

We do know at least five board members made the trip to Indianapolis, along with Superintendent Rob Haworth.

We've reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation's communications director in an effort to speak with Haworth. So far, that request has been denied