TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is ready to take your ideas and put them into action.
School leaders asked questions at a series of community conversations.
Now, we're seeing the responses.
They compiled responses for six different questions.
One of them asked for areas of improvement.
The top answers were:
1. Upgrading and expanding technology
2. More field trips
3. More teachers to create smaller class sizes.
Another question focused on school building projects.
People said they had concerns about funding.
They also said they don't want a "mega-school."
There was also a survey for staff.
All of this feedback will help the school corporation with its strategic plan.
Related Content
- Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results
- New: Breakdown of survey results for Vigo County Superintendent Search
- RJS Justice Services releases preliminary jail survey results
- Vigo County School Corporation launches emergency text alerts
- Jay Etling submits resignation from Vigo County School Corporation
- ACLU lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation dropped
- Statement on Danny Tanoos from the Vigo County School Corporation
- Another chance to voice concerns to Vigo County School Corporation
- Faith-based groups meet with the Vigo County School Corporation
- Vigo County Public Library pouring over survey data