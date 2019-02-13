Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is ready to take your ideas and put them into action.

School leaders asked questions at a series of community conversations.

Now, we're seeing the responses.

They compiled responses for six different questions.

One of them asked for areas of improvement.

The top answers were:

1. Upgrading and expanding technology

2. More field trips

3. More teachers to create smaller class sizes.

Another question focused on school building projects.

People said they had concerns about funding.

They also said they don't want a "mega-school."

There was also a survey for staff.

All of this feedback will help the school corporation with its strategic plan.

We've linked you to all of the results here.