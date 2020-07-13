Vigo County School Corporation releases its proposed COVID-19 back to school plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has released its draft 'Return to School' plan ahead of Monday night's school board vote.

The draft is the school corporation's plan for a safe return to school buildings on August 11.

The proposed plan includes a virtual school option for students who do not want to return to an in-person class.

The corporation also plans to do advanced cleaning in the buildings, social distancing when possible and assigned seating on busses.

The School Board of Trustees will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the West Vigo Conference Center. The draft in this story is pending the board vote.

You can see the full proposal below.