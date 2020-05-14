Vigo County School Corporation releases information on student drop-off day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County will soon be able to drop off their school items.

The Vigo County School Corporation is holding a student drop off-day.

It will happen on Monday, May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Each school will be a drop off location.

Students should turn in their packets, assignments, books, and other school-related items.

News 10 spoke with corporation spokesperson Bill Riley. He says teachers and staff will be following COVID-19 protocol while helping out with the collection.

An item pickup day for students who still have stuff at their schools will happen at a later time.