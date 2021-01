VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local McDonald's restaurants are making sure students have what they need to learn.

The Terre Haute owners donated $10,000 to the Vigo County School Corporation on Wednesday.

The money will be used to buy new Chromebooks. They will go to those in kindergarten through second grade.

The local McDonald's owners say they are glad to be able to help students learn in the classroom and from home.