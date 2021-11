TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation says there's a two-year contract to increase teachers' salaries.

The corporation hopes to get the starting salary to $40,000 a year by the end of the next school year.

Right now teachers start out at $38,000.

The contract will also give a pay raise of 4-thousand dollars over the next two years to teachers. A final vote on the plan will take place Monday.