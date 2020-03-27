Vigo County School Corporation provides thousands of meals for area kids while class is out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation gave nearly 6,000 meals to kids every day this week.
Students have been away from school due to COVID-19 and spring break.
In the past couple of weeks, several community partners have served as food sites. This is to make sure students have access to these 'grab and go' meals during e-learning weeks. Learn more here.
