Vigo County School Corporation projects move forward

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Across the Wabash Valley, many things were put on hold when the pandemic hit. Including some big projects within the Vigo County School Corporation, but those projects are getting a fresh start. They're all apart of the Vigo County School corporation's strategic plan.

It's a plan Superintendent Rob Haworth announced and started 2 years ago, but because of the pandemic, these plans were put on pause.

In a public work session Monday night, school leaders talked about the progress of repurposing 2 elementary schools and they talked about future high school projects.

It's important to note, nothing was decided or passed tonight. These were informational presentations for the board and the public.

Earlier this year the school board approved the repurposing and redistricting of Deming and West Vigo elementary's.

Monday, we learned students and staff from those 2 schools now know where they will be teaching or learning next year and staff of those future schools have started work to welcome them and get them ready to join those facilities.

That will be at the start of the next school year.

Superintendent Haworth also gave a presentation about the high school construction project. This is something that is in the very early stages of conversation, but Haworth said it has been a topic for many years.

He said that speaks to what the community thinks of the current facilities and how they may be failing the students and staff

"You never want to put your staff in a position where they have to overcome issues with facilities. Those facilities actually help them in the delivery of instruction and I think that's why this community has been talking about this for such a long time," he said.

There will be 8 community meetings in April to discuss the future of the high schools. All of the meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.

April 8th at Lost Creek

April 14th at Riley

April 14th at DeVaney

April 15th at Rio Grande

April 19th at Terre Town

April 20th at Dixie Bee

April 27th at Fayette

April 29th at Sugar Grove

The corporation will also have an online forum where you can submit your ideas or concerns.