Vigo County School Corporation plans to buy Chromebooks for some students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation officials are looking to buy Chromebooks for all students in grades three through seven.

The district is looking to use a $5.5 million General Obligation Bond to make this possible.

The corporation plans to use $2 million of this bond on the Chromebooks. The rest will go towards roofing and other construction projects.

Superintendent Robert Haworth says the pandemic made him realize how important it is for everyone to have access to technology.

"I think our curriculum and instruction department did a great job to provide remote learning. I can only imagine what they would have looked like if the department had Chromebooks at their disposal," Haworth said.

The school board will discuss this proposed bond at a July 13 meeting.