Vigo County School Corporation picks up $50,000 grant for digital education

A grant from the Indiana Department of Education will help Vigo County Schools with digital education.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from the Indiana Department of Education will help Vigo County Schools with digital education.

On Thursday, the school corporation announced it received $50,000 from the State of Indiana.

Using the money, the school corporation plans to accelerate technology integration. It will also help buy 'Picture Perfect STEM' lessons from the National Science Teaching Association.

In total, $2.5 million was awarded across 52 school corporations across the state.

