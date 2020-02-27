Vigo County School Corporation picks up $50,000 grant for digital education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from the Indiana Department of Education will help Vigo County Schools with digital education.

On Thursday, the school corporation announced it received $50,000 from the State of Indiana.

Using the money, the school corporation plans to accelerate technology integration. It will also help buy 'Picture Perfect STEM' lessons from the National Science Teaching Association.

In total, $2.5 million was awarded across 52 school corporations across the state.