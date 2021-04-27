Vigo County School Corporation partners with The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club

VIGO COUNTY (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation Board Board made a big announcement at tonight's meeting. The Corporation and The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club are officially teaming up for a special project.

Both students and staff are excited about this new Co-Design project. In this upcoming partnership, there will be a primary focus placed on students and helping them succeed academically.

This new partnership has been in the works for over a year and was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will now run its primary operations at Meadows Elementary School in Terre Haute. The hope is to provide a fun environment where kids can expand their learning opportunities.

"To partner together is a great opportunity for the kids and for the students that are going to be served," Trent Miles, the CEO of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. said. "It is convenient and is in a great location. Hopefully, it's a well-respected program that is going to help these kids flourish."

There will be opportunities for both before and after school programming. This further provides flexible options for families in the community. With the partnership in place, Dr. Robert Haworth believes this will help kids thrive academically.

"This is a commitment to add to the athletic focus with a stronger academic focus to the club," Haworth said. "We are excited to see after-school tutoring. We are excited to see a focus on STEM. We are also working closely to hopefully bring a music program to the school and to the club."

Community members agree that this will be a beneficial partnership for the lives of many students. Additionally, Dr. Haworth hopes there will be more co-design partnerships in the near future for the school board. This will include potentially partnering with other youth supporting agencies to reach a wider range of young students in the community.

It's important to note. This is an after-school program. Meadows Elementary School will continue operations as normal. The partnership will officially begin this summer. The first program being offered there will be the annual early bird summer day camp. For more information, please click here.