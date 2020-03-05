Vigo County School Corporation parents receive letter addressing coronavirus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has sent a letter to parents addressing coronavirus concerns and the corporation's plans to prevent the spread of the virus along with how it will share information.

The corporation says parents will receive updates through text and email alerts and through its Facebook page.

The letter says the Vigo County School Corporation sanitizes surfaces daily during the flu season - and will continue this practice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It will also encourage the following with students and staff:

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Keep children home when they are sick

Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces

See the full letter below