Vigo County School Corporation moves high school graduations from Hulman Center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a change in how Vigo County schools will hold high school graduations.

Normally North and South have ceremonies at the Hulman Center on the campus of Indiana State University.

Vigo County Graduation information Booker T. Washington High School: Friday, May 29, 6 p.m., Terre Haute South Vigo High School Auditorium

Vigo Virtual Success Academy: TBD

McLean High School: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m., Terre Haute South Vigo High School Auditorium

West Vigo High School: Sunday, May 31, 1 p.m., West Vigo High School gymnasium

Terre Haute North Vigo High School: Sunday, May 31, 3 p.m., Terre Haute North Vigo High School gymnasium

Terre Haute South Vigo High School: Sunday, May 31, 6 p.m., Terre Haute South Vigo High School gymnasium

On Friday - the school corporation announced its new plan.

North and South graduations will happen in their respective gymnasiums. Graduates will receive a certain number of tickets for guests.

Each school will handle ticket distribution plans.

The Vigo County School Corporation says it is also exploring a webcast for North and South.