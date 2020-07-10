Vigo County School Corporation makes changes to graduation ceremony plans, here's what you need to know before you go

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is changing the times for high school graduations.

The district made the announcement on Friday. This applies to North, South, and West Vigo.

Officials say they're moving the times in anticipation of high temperatures.

The day is still next Saturday, but now West Vigo's ceremony will start at 9:00 a.m. That will be followed by North at 11:00 a.m. and then South at 1:00 p.m.

The ceremonies will take place at each school's football field.

The school corporation asks that students limit their guests to parents and guardians. This is so social distancing will be possible in the stands.

Visitors should wear masks as they enter.

You can also watch a live stream on the school corporation's Youtube channel.