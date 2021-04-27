Vigo County School Corporation maintains current schedules for secondary students

VIGO COUNTY (WTHI) - The school board meeting made an important announcement tonight regarding secondary education in the community.

For the remainder of the school year, there will be no schedule changes. High school students will continue to have E-learning days on Mondays and have in-person classes for the rest of the week.

Several students spoke up at the school board meeting saying this is a good decision. They say this will help them stay in a consistent routine and successfully finish the school year without any other schedule changes.