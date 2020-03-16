Vigo County School Corporation looks to keep kids engaged with 'Team Vigo at Home'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While school is out - the Vigo County School Corporation hopes to keep kids engaged.
That's through something they call 'Team Vigo at Home.'
They plan to offer eight episodes on Facebook while schools are closed for the coronavirus.
To learn more about the videos, click here.
