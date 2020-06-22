Vigo County School Corporation looks ahead of COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- When the coronavirus pandemic hit a lot of things were put on pause. Including at the Vigo County School Corporation. Now, the board and administration are looking at the start of the 2020 school year

"This is just the start that we're showing you these numbers, but we continue to need to think about controlling our costs," Rob Haworth, Superintendent of Vigo County Schools said.

For the past year, the Vigo County School Corporation has been taking a close look at their student enrollment and finances.

"As we think about, not just COVID related issues, but when we think about what we told our community at the end of 2019 and then when the board adopted the strategic plan in 2020 is that it's our intention to reduce our spending," Haworth said. "And so now we are on that march to reduce spending."

In 2019 Superintendent Rob Haworth saw and addressed some of the problems the corporation was facing, like declining enrollment. Now, going into the new school year during COVID-19 Haworth has more concerns.

"I am very concerned about enrollment. Not just our district, but statewide," he said.

Monday night Haworth gave a presentation on their financial status. He said right now 13,622 students are enrolled. Haworth said worst-case scenario, in the new school year they will stay at that number. This means their cash balance could take a hit, but it's all unknown because of COVID-19.

"We tried to give what we might think of as a worst-case scenario and then a more moderate. It would be our hope that we bounce back and go over that 14,000 enrollment number again," he said.

Haworth said even though he's concerned about finances, the health and safety of your kids come first

There will be another school board meeting on July 13th. Haworth said they will be discussing their financial status even further at that meeting and what they will do moving forward.