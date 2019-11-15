Vigo County School Corporation learns what caused West Vigo Elementary evacuation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation leaders say they've figured out what caused the evacuation at West Vigo Elementary School.

On Thursday, students at the school were evacuated after some of them complained of a cough and eye irritation.

On Friday evening, school leaders released a statement.

It said crews have searched the school for any issues. The results of their air quality test showed small amounts of Asper-Gillus/Penicillium in two rooms.

That's a common indoor mold spore. It's not the same as black mold.

Officials say the entire building was tested and only two rooms were slightly above the standard level.

Officials say they're taking steps to fix the impacted rooms.

Students will still attend Consolidated on Monday.

They will return to West Vigo on Wednesday. Schools will be closed Tuesday for the Red for Ed teacher rally.