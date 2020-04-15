Vigo County School Corporation leaders pleasantly surprised with remote learning progress

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As remote learning continues in Vigo County - leaders say they are pleasantly surprised with the progress.

We spoke with Communications Director Bill Riley. He told us Vigo County is avoiding problems seen in larger urban school districts.

As educators and administrators reach out to students, Riley says they are learning more about their needs and how to address them.

"We've never done anything like this in Vigo County," Riley said. "It's been a learning curve for our administrators, our principals, our teachers, and our parents. I think everybody's handled it really well. Because we know, with all things coronavirus that there needs to be some grace extended."

While progress seems to be going well, Riley says there are some students they have trouble reaching.

Later this week, the district's 'at risk specialist' will also help reach families. Riley says. they are making sure kids are set up for success in every angle of their lives.

"It's not just about academics. You think about Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs right now...we are trying to make contact with those students first to make sure they are healthy and safe...that they are being fed," Riley said.

That's why the school district is adding on to its backpack program.

If you or your child have not heard from their teacher for remote learning, Riley says you need to update your contact information.

You can do that by email your child's principal.