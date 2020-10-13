Vigo County School Corporation launches new logo and website

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has a new look.

On Tuesday, the corporation announced a new website design and logo.

Previously, the corporation's logo looked like a little red schoolhouse. The new logo incorporates a book, a pencil, and a computer cursor. Here's what the corporation says it means:

"The icon in the new logo is a three-in-one visual that includes a book, a pencil, and a computer cursor, representing Vigo County School Corporation’s commitment to fundamental educational experiences while recognizing our strategic plan's goal for providing students and staff with a technology-rich learning environment. The arrow of the graphic element is pointing to the top right, symbolizing progress."

You can find the new website design at the same URL. Officials say the new look will help current and prospective parents better navigate the site.

They plan to roll out redesigned sites for each individual school in Vigo County in 2021.