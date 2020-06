VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working to make sure kids have full bellies this summer.

The first-ever 'Grab and Go' lunch program kicked-off on Monday.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday kids can get meals from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

They will receive breakfast, lunch, and two milks per day.

Meals will be available at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo Elementary Schools.