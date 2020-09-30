Vigo County School Corporation is taking baby steps back to normalcy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation announced their plan to get kids back to the classroom 5 days a week!

Vigo county students at 8 elementary schools returned to the classroom full time this week. The goal is still to bring back the rest of the elementary students on Tuesday, October 6th.

"I think from the beginning we've taken a really cautious metered approach to returning children back to our building 5 days a week," Bill Riley, Director of Communication for the corporation said.

On Wednesday the corporation announced they are looking at returning middle and some high school students to a full-time schedule as well.

"We want to take small steps so we can pull it back if we need to," Riley said.

Riley said they've seen really positive trends in the district over the past few weeks. That's why they've decided to take these baby steps.

"So, the state has us blue on their color-coded map. Which is the best level. We've been blue for 2 weeks in a row now in Vigo County. But, more than that, more than just statistics, it's the stories we hear about each and every case that comes in contact with our building," Riley said. "And we along with the Vigo County Health Department we're not seeing evidence of spread necessarily within our buildings."

Going back in person all depends on if they can continue limiting the spread. All traditional middle school and 9th-grade students would return to the classroom 5 days a week starting Tuesday, October 13th. High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors will return to class full time later this fall. They haven't given a date.

Riley said they are taking these baby steps because they want to be able to monitor everything very closely and be able to use contact tracing efficiently.