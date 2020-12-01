Vigo County School Corporation holds off on in-person learning until 2021

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says kids will remain in remote learning until after Christmas break.

On Tuesday, News 10 learned the corporation has pushed the expected date for a return to in-person learning to January 4.

Originally, officials were planning on allowing children back into the buildings on December 7.

See the full release from the corporation below:

"Due to concerns about staff availability, all Vigo County School Corporation schools will extend their period of remote learning through Friday, December 18. The district hopes to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 4, after winter break.

The Vigo County School Corporation will continue to work with the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Teachers Association, and local public health and healthcare leaders to determine the educational model offered on Monday, January 4, with the hope of offering as much in-person learning as possible at that time.

Title I pre-Kindergarten programs are also postponed until at least Monday, January 4.

Free grab-and-go meals will be available at the front door of each school from 11-noon each remote learning day. The package will include a breakfast and a lunch.

WiFi-enabled buses will be dispatched throughout the county, and a list at vigoschools.org will be updated with times and locations. All VCSC buildings have internet that can be accessed from the parking lot.

The central administration building and general services buildings are closed to the public until Monday, December 7 due to a lack of available staff to respond to visitors to the building. Many staff members in those buildings continue to work on site. People who need to contact the central administrative building can call 812-462-4011 and leave a message."