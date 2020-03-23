Clear
Vigo County School Corporation has a plan in place to teach students while schools are closed

The Vigo County School Corporation has begun figuring out a plan to continue teaching students - despite not being in the classroom.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 4:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth held a press conference to discuss their plans.

Starting on April 6, the school corporation will start remote learning...and that is going to look different for different grades.

Right now, they have prepared to be back to school as normal on May 1. But they are also prepared to extend their remote learning until the last planned day of school if needed.

News 10's Sarah Lehman will have more on News 10 Nightwatch at 11:00.

