Vigo County School Corporation has a plan in place to teach students while schools are closed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has begun figuring out a plan to continue teaching students - despite not being in the classroom.

On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth held a press conference to discuss their plans.

Starting on April 6, the school corporation will start remote learning...and that is going to look different for different grades.

Right now, they have prepared to be back to school as normal on May 1. But they are also prepared to extend their remote learning until the last planned day of school if needed.

