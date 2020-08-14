Vigo County School Corporation gears up for the start of the school year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County will start the new school year next week.

The first day is Tuesday.

Students will be in their buildings on alternating days for two-weeks.

Here's what students can expect.

There will be print and digital resources as students start the year.

In-person days will typically involve teacher-led activities and new material.

Then, the next day students will practice those skills from home.

"We don't want the second day to be stressful for students and families. We don't want to be introducing brand new high-level content that students have not experienced before," Dr. Karen Goeller, from the Vigo County School Corporation said.

CARES relief funding help buy some materials for students to have at home.