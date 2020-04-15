Vigo County School Corporation extends backpack program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is expanding its efforts to feed students through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corporation announced plans to use the Backpack program to feed students through the weekend. It starts Friday, April 17.

Parents will be able to pick up food at several schools.

They include North Vigo High School, South Vigo High School, Sarah Scott Middle School, Terre Town Elementary School, and West Vigo Elementary.

Officials say they need donations from the community to keep this program going for the students.

Food distribution will continue through the pandemic as long as the money is there.