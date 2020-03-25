Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

The donated masks will go to the Vigo County Emergency Management and first responders

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is stepping up to help first responders.

On Wednesday, the corporation donated more than 600 N95 masks. These masks are recommended by the CDC for medical purposes.

District leaders say it's about doing what they can to help.

"Everybody has a part in this, and this is a little part of what we can do. But we just want to put it out there and highlight the fact that if you have some of this equipment please, and if you don't need it for the foreseeable future, please, please donate it to those who need it most," Tom Balitewicz, from the Vigo County School Corporation said.

The donated masks will go to the Vigo County Emergency Management and first responders 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's one small way we can help,' Local neighborhoods take a creative approach to the Coronavirus

Image

Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Making a difference during a pandemic

Image

Wednesday: Foggy start, mostly sunny. High: 62

Image

Sara Dickey

Image

Mutha Goose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Vincennes City Parks closing areas

Image

'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

Image

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Image

Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears