Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is stepping up to help first responders.

On Wednesday, the corporation donated more than 600 N95 masks. These masks are recommended by the CDC for medical purposes.

District leaders say it's about doing what they can to help.

"Everybody has a part in this, and this is a little part of what we can do. But we just want to put it out there and highlight the fact that if you have some of this equipment please, and if you don't need it for the foreseeable future, please, please donate it to those who need it most," Tom Balitewicz, from the Vigo County School Corporation said.

The donated masks will go to the Vigo County Emergency Management and first responders