Vigo County School Corporation cracking down on immunizations for students this year

Letters will be sent out in the coming weeks to inform parents what immunizations their son or, daughter still needs to get. If these deadlines are not met, students will not be able to return to school until they have gotten their shots.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation officials said they're cracking down on immunizations for students this school year.

Letters will be sent out in the coming weeks to inform parents what immunizations their son or, daughter still needs to get.

Officials said if students do not get their shots by the designated deadlines, students will not be allowed back at school until they have proof of their immunization or, proof of an upcoming appointment to get them.

It's a way to keep everyone healthy.

"We're working with parents in order to give them time. Although, we have to keep in mind that we're.. this is all for the safety of the students and staff, because we want to make sure that everybody is immunized properly, so there aren't any potential outbreaks," said Eleni Miller, Chairperson of Health and Nursing.

For high school students, they must have all immunizations by October 31st.

Middle school students have have all of their shots by November 22nd , and all elementary school students must have their shots by December 20th.

