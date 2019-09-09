Vigo County School Corporation could file a lawsuit against Energy Systems group

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Energy Systems Group could be paying a lot of money back to the Vigo County School Corporation.

"I think it could be very much so in the millions," Rob Haworth, Superintendent of Vigo County Schools said.

ESG is implicated in the case against former VCSC superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Monday night. the school board approved to take action against the company.

It was an action that wasn't on the regular school board agenda. That was to take action to either file a lawsuit or negotiate with ESG.

We've told you before former superintendent Danny Tanoos faces felony charges for allegedly awarding contracts to ESG.

According to the board President, Jackie Lower, the company helped to provide updates on different lighting and electrical parts in the schools.

Monday, the board approved for their district attorneys to either negotiate with ESG or file a lawsuit. That would "recover damages caused by the defendants."

"Well when you think about what the cost of our projects were and you look at dollar amount to what ESG admits to making on those projects, we struggle with what the industry standard is and what we paid for the cost of those projects," Haworth said. "I do know we're engaged in conversation with ESG and hopefully we can resolve this fairly quickly."

News 10 will continue to follow this story.

We will have more from Superintendent Haworth Tuesday. That's after he is holding a press conference to give more updates on the situation.