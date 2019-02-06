Vigo County School Corporation continues to peruse more mental health for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Laurie Setliff has been a counselor at Woodrow Wilson for two years. She's served Vigo County Schools for some time. Setliff says she knows there's a local need for this grant.

"This is huge. This helps me feel that we can actually help win these personal battles that these students are having and help them succeed," said Setliff.

School corporation leaders have been hard at work since the grant announcement. The biggest step was hiring their coach Dr. Megan Krik. Kirk has been focused on special classes for all school counselors.

"We'll spend the rest of this semester doing youth mental health first aid training. Suicide prevention training and doing some counseling within the schools," said Dr. Kirk.

Eventually, the school would like to get community groups involved. In the meantime, counselors are happy to be learning how to better help students.

"To be part of this opportunity in our schools and our community to better serve our students in the best way we can definitely help me as a school counselor that we are making a difference," said Setliff.

Eventually, this grant will also be used to help parents at home. Schools will hold training to help parents identify issues children may be facing.