Vigo County School Corporation celebrates National School Breakfast Week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools are celebrating two things this week.

The first thing, schools are celebrating National School Breakfast Week. The second thing they are celebrating is the ability to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students this year.

The school corporation has offered free and reduced-cost meals to those in need for years.

Thanks to a grant from the USDA the free meals are extended to all students.

Students that take part in remote learning can pick up breakfast and lunch at their school from 11 am to noon.