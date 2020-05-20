Vigo County School Corporation buys billboards to honor the class of 2020

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The class of 2020 didn't have a traditional graduation this year because of the pandemic. But the Vigo County School Corporation is still trying to make it special.

The corporation bought three billboards per high school. That includes Terre Haute North, South, and West Vigo.

They featured the names of the class of 2020.

News 10 spoke with a local mother. She says she's happy her student got the recognition she deserved.

"She was denied all the normal senior things. All the final goodbyes, her last performance on stage in the musical. It's been very disappointing...I think it's a wonderful idea. It's a great way to honor all the seniors and just give them one last support from the school," Jennifer White said.