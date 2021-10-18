Vigo County School Corporation approves $167 million dollar budget for 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School board met Monday evening to approve the 2022 budget for the corporation.

The final approved budget is $167 million dollars.

Board members also approved money for capital improvements and for a bus replacement plan. They say every 12 years school buses have to be replaced for the safety of the children.

Dr. Rob Haworth, the superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation, says there are many important pieces to this newly approved budget. He says the money will be used in an impactful way to help all Vigo County students succeed!

"It is our hope to be able to pull in every dollar that our students have coming to them into our district," he said. "But we should also be asking ourselves 'how can we use those dollars for long term investment."

The budget will now move to the Department of Local Government Finance" in Indianapolis for final review.