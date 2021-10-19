Vigo County School Corporation announces three proposals to improve high schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools could soon see some major improvements.

Superintendent Roh Haworth said all three Vigo County high schools are due for some upgrades. Those schools are Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo, and West Vigo.

There were three options laid out on Tuesday afternoon by Haworth. All three options would see the increased tax rate in 2024.

OPTION 1

New academic spaces at North, South, and West

Renovated co-curricular spaces at North, South, and West

$160m referendum for new spaces

$100m for renovation projects over time

Additional $0.0865 tax impact over current rate

OPTION 2

New academic spaces at North, South, and West

Renovated co-curricular spaces at North, South, and West

$260m referendum for new spaces and renovation projects at

one time

Additional $0.2484 tax impact over current rate

OPTION 3

New construction on current sites at North, South, and West

$333m referendum for new schools

Additional $0.3604 tax impact over current rate

Haworth told us these improvements to schools are necessary. He said teachers are facing issues that could make learning harder for students.

"When a teacher is having to work through issues in order to deliver instruction, really what you're doing is hurting their performance," Haworth said.