Vigo County School Corporation announces possible five-day return for high school students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has announced the next stage of its plan to allow students to return to class for five-days of in-person learning.

On Wednesday, the corporation said all middle school students would return for a full five-day week on October 13, and high school students may be able to return on October 19.

The decision for high school students depends on the success the corporation has with elementary and middle schools.

The corporation has also requested parents to use school busses to help ease congestion and pick-up and drop-off spots.

Right now, Vigo County had nine positive student cases in the past 14 days. In that same length of time, there have been five staff cases.

There are 106 students and 18 staff members in quarantine.