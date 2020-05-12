Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -The Vigo County School Corporation has announced how it will handle graduation for the class of 2020.

Students graduating this year will have in-person graduations, with some changes. The ceremonies will be held on the high school football fields in mid-July with space in between seats.

Friday, July 17 (rain date: Monday, July 20, same times)

Vigo Virtual Success Academy, 5 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)

Booker T. Washington High School, 6 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)

McLean High School, 7 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)

Saturday, July 18 (rain date: Sunday, July 19, same times)

West Vigo High School, 1 p.m. (at West Vigo football stadium)

North Vigo High School, 3 p.m. (at North Vigo football stadium)

South Vigo High School, 6 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)



The school corporation says details on the number of family members allowed to come will be announced in the summer, and it will be based on the best available COVID-19 information.

Graduates will also have the chance on June 6 to receive their diploma in what the corporation calls an intimate and safe opportunity, with parents or guardians present. While wearing their cap and gown students will be able to go individually into the auditorium at North, South, or West Vigo - walk across the stage and pick their diploma up from a table.

Corporation leaders said they've also paid for billboards that will be installed in mid-May. They will have a full listing of each school's graduates. They plan to announce the location of these billboards on the school corporation's Facebook page.