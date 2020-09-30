Vigo County School Corporation announces plan to return all students to five-days of in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has rolled out a plan to send kids back to school for five days a week.

The corporation made the announcement on Wednesday.

Here is the proposed timeline:

Tuesday, October 6: All Vigo County Elementary students will return to five-days of in-person learning

Tuesday, October 13: All in-person middle school and 9th-grade students may return to five-days of in-person learning

Later this fall (no date announced) - Grades 10-12 may return to five-days of in-person learning.

Corporation officials said they will continue with face mask requirements, encourage social distancing, and use enhanced sanitation methods.

“Our partnership with the Vigo County Health Department and our commitment to contact tracing has revealed that a vast majority of cases in our buildings are coming from households, and our mitigation procedures and focus on quarantine are preventing outbreaks in our buildings,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent. “We ask our students and staff to continue to stay home if they experience symptoms.”