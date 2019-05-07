Clear

Vigo County School Corporation announces new community supervisor

A new community supervisor is thinking big picture for Vigo County Schools.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new community supervisor is thinking big picture for Vigo County Schools.

The board selected Bill Riley for the new position.

He currently teaches at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and works with community groups.

The creation of this role came as a result of people wanting transparency through communication.

Part of this involves getting information and stories to the media.

Riley told us he wants people to be excited about what a Vigo County education means for children.

"One of the things really interested me is Dr. Haworth's on what he calls code design...making sure the entire community is invested in what whatever initiative we have going on. It really meshes with what I do at the United Way, and I'm excited to make a difference here," Riley said.

He will start his new role in July.

