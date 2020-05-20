Vigo County School Corporation announces its first-ever summer long grab-and-go food program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation wants to make sure children don't go hungry this summer.
The school district announced its first-ever summer long grab-and-go feeding program.
This is in response to COVID-19's impact.
It starts on June 1. Children can get meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Families can visit North Vigo High School, South Vigo High School, and West Vigo Elementary.
Children will receive a breakfast, lunch, and two milks per day.
We're announcing our first-ever summer-long feeding program, and it's in the same grab-and-go style that you've enjoyed...
Posted by Vigo County School Corporation on Wednesday, May 20, 2020