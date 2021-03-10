Vigo County School Corporation announces details for graduation ceremonies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now have the details on this year's graduation ceremonies for the Vigo County School Corporation.

Students at all three Vigo County high schools will have their commencements at the Hulman Center on Sunday, May 30.

West Vigo High School - 1 pm

Terre Haute South Vigo High School - 3 pm

Terre Haute North Vigo High School - 6 pm

Ticket information will be released later this spring.

The corporation says Booker T. Washington and Vigo County Virtual Success Academy will have joint graduation on Friday, May 28 at 6 pm at the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium.