Vigo County School Corporation to stagger school days - here's a breakdown of what that means.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation, for the second time, will make changes to the upcoming school year.

The school corporation will start the year with staggered school days on August 18. The released schedule lasts through September 4.

They are using what they call an A/B split for all grades, K-12. Here's how that breaks down.

A Days and B Days

Students with last names starting with the letter A through the letter K will be on the 'A' days.

The 'A' days are August 18, 20, August 24, August 26, August 28, September 1, and September 3.

Students with names starting with the letter L through the letter Z will be on the 'B' days.

The 'B' days are August 19, August 21, August 25, August 27, August 31, September 2, and September 4.

What happens next?

The corporation says they are working with health officials, principals, and the Vigo County Teachers Association to determine how to welcome more students into the schools.

They say there is still a possibility of doing full remote learning after Labor Day. The corporation says they will announce what they plan to do after Labor Day later this month.

“This model is the best way to check in with our students, welcome them back to school, and keep our children, staff, and community safe,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent. “We must safely build relationships with our children before learning can be successful.”