Vigo County School Corporation Releases Enrollment Information

Losing 173 students will cause Vigo County School Corporation to lose $1,126,230 in funding, since the state funds schools at a rate of $6,510 per student for the 2019-20 school year.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:59 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A press conference is scheduled today to discuss the decline in enrollment numbers and how it will affect the Vigo County School Corporation with state funding for the 2019-2020 school year.

Below is the press release sent by the Vigo County School Corporation.

TERRE HAUTE, IN—Vigo County School Corporation saw a dip in the enrollment numbers that will determine 2019-20 state funding. In the first Average Daily Membership (ADM) count of the 2019-20 school year, Vigo County School Corporation has 14,190 students, down from last year’s 14,363. The count occurred on Friday, September 13.

State funding is on a per-student basis, and the second ADM count will be February 3. The September count retroactively provides funding for July 2019 until December 2019. The February count will determine funding for January-June 2020. Losing 173 students will cause Vigo County School Corporation to lose $1,126,230 in funding, since the state funds schools at a rate of $6,510 per student for the 2019-20 school year.

“The ADM count is where we get our funding, and our ADM count continues to shrink year after year,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools. “According to our demographic studies, we must continue to look for new ways to raise revenue for our schools while making significant cuts to protect the financial stability of Vigo County School Corporation.”

The school corporation commissioned a demographic study in December 2017, and the predictions from the study continue to be accurate. The study predicted 14,199 students for the 2019-20 year. The study predicts that Vigo County School Corporation will lose an additional 636 students—and the state funding those students bring—in the next 8 years, as the population of Vigo County declines. At current funding levels, 636 students represent $4.14 million in yearly revenue.

One bright spot for the corporation’s student count is Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the school corporation’s virtual school option. As of September 13, VVSA has enrolled 109 students, 38 of them new to Vigo County School Corporation’s enrollment count. These 38 students represent $210,273 in new funding, since virtual student ADM provides funding at 85% of the rate of a non-virtual student.

