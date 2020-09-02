Vigo County School Corporation Extends A/B Educational Model for 3 weeks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday brought a big announcement for Vigo County Schools. They’ve been operating under a split schedule model. Students are physically at school every other day based on their last name. Officials announced Wednesday afternoon what will happen in the next few weeks.

The Vigo County School Corporation will continue with the A/B educational model for in-person students for another three weeks. This will be from September 8th to September 25th.

Communications Director for the Vigo County School Corporation Bill Riley says the A/B model is “going really well right now”. He says the reduction of the number of students in school district buildings has helped their staff tremendously. It has allowed them to enforce procedures to keep schools healthy more effectively.

The school corporation also updated its COVID-19 dashboard today. Riley says numbers are pretty steady in terms of positive cases on school grounds. The number of staff quarantines has gone up slightly, but the number of student quarantines has gone down considerably.

Riley says the school corporation will re-evaluate the A/B model every three weeks. This is in order to make the best decisions for students and staff amid the constantly changing COVID-19 information.

“I feel like our numbers overall are very steady,” Riley said, “We want to continue with the A/B model, though, because our community numbers continue to be a little high. I think moving in these three block periods will help us have the best information to make current decisions.”

“We want kids in school as much as possible,” Riley continued, “We think this three-week decision block will also allow us to bring back more kids sooner. That’s our overall goal.”

Riley says as a functioning society, we need to have schools open and operating. He says the school corporation needs your help inside and outside the classrooms to do so.

“In Vigo County, we are probably in the top ten counties in the state in terms of positivity rate,” Riley explained, “We are fighting very hard to have in-person school. A/B is the limit on what we feel like we can do safely right now with the community numbers the way that they are.”

Riley says the school district has a great COVID-19 task force. It’s made up of local health officials, teachers, principals, and parents. They meet constantly to go over COVID-19 data and talk about what is best for students. With their help, Riley says the school corporation believes the A/B educational model is the best decision right now to keep everyone safe.

“The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is a daily job for a lot of people in our school corporation,” Riley concluded, “A/B is not perfect. It’s not ideal. However, it is ideal under the circumstances we have right now.”

Again, the school corporation will re-evaluate the A/B model in three weeks. Riley says the goal is to have students in school every single day. We aren’t there yet, but he says we have to keep working to get there.