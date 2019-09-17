VCSC to lose over $1 million in funding as enrollment numbers go down

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has seen enrollment numbers drop. The 1st average daily membership count tallied 14,190 students this year. This count determines state funding for the school corporation for the 2019-2020 school year.

Part of the cause of this decrease is simply a decline in Vigo County's overall population. Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth held a press conference on Tuesday morning to address this enrollment information and what it means.

The Vigo County School Corporation lost 173 students from last school year to this year. The school corporation gets its state funding on a per-student basis, so this is a loss of just over $1.1 million in state funding.

Haworth stressed that they've been prepared for decreases in enrollment. The school corporation did a demographic study in 2017 of enrollment projections and that study forecast these latest numbers.

Haworth said this problem is state wide--Indiana's birth rate last year was the lowest it's been since 1987. The school corporation is already planning on making four million dollars worth of cuts to its budget. Haworth says this decrease in enrollment may mean that those budget cuts could increase in dollar amount.

"Our enrollment is and has been shrinking and that's really because our community is shrinking." he said, "To not just totally put that burden on our taxpayers, the school district has actively been engaged at where we reduce four million dollars."

The demographic study shows that the district will shrink by as many as 700 students over the next few years. This could result in potentially over a four million dollar loss.

These enrollment numbers play into future plans for the school corporation as well. It is looking for different ways to bring in money.

Dr. Haworth repeatedly mentioned the importance of community meetings that have been and will keep happening. He was particularly surprised by how many revenue-generating suggestions have come out of these meetings. One source of revenue is the virtual school program. That program has 109 students and 38 are new to the Vigo County school corporation's enrollment count. This translates to just over $210,000 of added revenue.

The school referendum plays a big part in this as well. The school corporation is asking for seven million dollars for the next eight years to aid in getting them back on track with financial stability. Haworth says it isn't a solution but is a huge step for the district. It all comes down to what he calls a "community team effort".

"The cuts that we are talking about are probably more of a response to shrinking enrollment," he said, "We hope to announce at the end of September what our community has been telling us in these community meetings in terms of where they think those cuts should come."

Haworth says community input is vital. There are three community meetings scheduled for this week. Tuesday night is at Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute, Wednesday is at Riley Elementary School, and Thursday is at Davaney Elementary School. These are all from 6:30-8:00 in the evening and will be open to public discussion about all topics regarding the school corporation that Dr. Haworth referenced at Tuesday's press conference.