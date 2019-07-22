Vigo County School Corp. opens facilities to the public

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The locks are coming off at numerous Vigo County School Corporation facilities as a new policy took effect on Monday.

The school corporation will now allow public access to elementary school parks, middle school tracks and tennis courts. Some locations previously had padlocks in place.

“If we truly want neighborhood-focused schools, it’s important that we embrace our role as a gathering spot for families and neighborhoods," says Dr. Robert Halsworth, VCSC Superintendent. "These facilities can play an important role in the health of Vigo County residents.”

The facilities will be off-limits to the public during school hours and practices.

The Aquatic Center remains open to the public during lap swimming times. A $5 fee will include access to lap swimming and a therapy pool with an underwater treadmill. The pool will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12- 1:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 5:45- 7:15 a.m., and Sunday from 12-3 p.m.