Vigo County School Corp Supports Students With Summer Counseling Sessions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) It's been a difficult few months for all of us that's why a local school district wants to help students even during summer break.



The Vigo County School Corporation is launching summer counseling sessions through funding from Project AWARE,.

Now, we want to show you one counselor's virtual office. Hillary Eup at Rio Grande Elementary created this bit-moji classroom.

A bit-moji is a digital characterization of someone.

Students can play games and discover resources.

The activies deal with everything from bullying, and mental health to career development.

Eup says it's important right now to reach out to students.

The biggest take away is I'm still here and to have some sense of normality in their life when we weren't having school” she says.

Counselors have already begun setting appointments with at-risk students, and any student in grades K-8 can sign up for voluntary counseling check-ins for concerns such as anxiety, depression, irritability, family issues, self-isolation, and suspected substance abuse. A signup form is available at tinyurl.com/VigoCounselor. Sessions can take place via the phone or videoconferencing.

“COVID-19 has shined a light on the important work our school counselors do every day to care for the mental and emotional health of our students,” said Dr. Megan Kirk, Project AWARE Coordinator. “We knew that this summer would be critical for the wellbeing of our students, and we’re thankful that we have the grant funding to support our students through this difficult summer.”