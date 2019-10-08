Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of Vigo County Schools has been in question for months because of declining enrollment and budget issues. Monday night, the school board met and talked about their budget for 2020. Chief Financial Officer of the School Corporation Bruce Perry detailed a budget proposal for next year.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth cleared says there are two sides to the budget. First, is the education side which is funded by attendance. It is figured through a state funding formula and is supported by state sales tax.

Dr. Haworth has repeatedly mentioned and conducted community meetings to hear input about the school corporation's budget. In those meetings, they talk about what the impact of a shrinking county and state population is doing to the education fund.

The other side of the budget is the operations fund. This includes debt service, capital projects, transportation, and bus replacement. The goal of that side is to try and get the maximum tax levy. Failure to get the maximum levy in a district that has tax caps means that money is left on the table.

Dr. Haworth says it's important to get every dollar possible for the benefit of the students. He wants the public to know that this presented budget is not set in stone. "The document is guidance for us," he said, "But it isn't anything that in year two could not change."

The budget presented Monday night will be changed and modified by the Department of Local Government Finance. The school corporation will get its final budget order in December. That's when they will see that the Department will have reduced its proposed dollar amounts.

One thing that Dr. Haworth made clear is that there are six more community meetings. It is the information from these meetings that will form a basis of recommendation from the school board in terms of spending cuts. The schedule of upcoming meetings is below. All meetings are 6:

--Tuesday, October 8th at Deming Elementary

--Wednesday, October 9th at Davis Park

--Thursday, October 10th at Fayette Elementary

--Tuesday, October 15th at West Vigo Elementary

--Wednesday, October 16th at Franklin Elementary

--Thursday, October 17th at Meadows