Vigo County School Board to decide on in person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will be making the decision to return to full-time in-person learning.

The meeting to dicuss the going back to school process is set for this upcoming Monday, March 22nd.

The superintendent is planning on recommending the board allow middle and high school students return to in-person learning as early as Monday, April 5th.

The decision will be made on a school-by-school basis.

This means should one school require remote-learning, it won't impact all schools under Vigo County.

In-person learning is still a fluid situation with changes being made constantly.

