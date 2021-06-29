Vigo County School Corporation is preparing for a normal return

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board is looking toward the next year, hoping things will return to normal.

At Monday's board meeting, school leaders said they want the commmunity to help decide how the next school year will look.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth says he hopes to present an official Return to School Plan on Wednesday, July 7. Then, at the next board meeting, he hopes to have a hearing on that plan. This will be on Monday, July 12.

Dr. Haworth says doing this will help the district meet a federal mandate for grant money. It'll also help board members understand the community's concerns. He believes this process will address the call to return to 5 days a week.

"We wil listen to what the governor's going to say at the end of this week and listen to what the CDC says about masking on buses," he said. "We would like to be as normal as we possibly can be."

Dr. Haworth says the board should vote on the new plan at next month's board meeting.