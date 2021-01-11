Vigo County School Board prepare for 2021

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --The Vigo County School Corporation has a lot of plans and projects in the works for 2021. The first meeting for the new school board happened Monday night and they hit the ground running.

2020 brought challenges to everyone, including the school board.

"Lot of challenges last year major one, of course, was covid," Jackie Lower, the new board president said.

While they got through the year, they are preparing themselves for what 2021 has in store. Which includes a long list of things they have planned.

"It's gone from a dinner plate to a vegetable platter as far as things we have on it," Lower said.

Monday night was the board's first meeting of the year. They appointed Lower as the new board president, a position she's had before, but she said this year will be different.

"Still dealing with this horrible disease that has affected all of us and it still affecting us," she said.

Lower said on top of watching COVID-19 cases in the community and schools, there is a lot of tough decisions to be made this year.

Including closing 3 elementary schools, finding a way to help with student enrollment decline, and what they are going to do about deteriorating high schools.

The corporation has already started preparing for the projects by holding community meetings. The next community meeting is tomorrow night. You can find more information, here.